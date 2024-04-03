Fatimah: State govt to rebuild, repair houses destroyed in Kpg Haji Baki fire

KUCHING (April 3): The four houses in Kampung Haji Baki here that were totally destroyed by fire on March 22 will be rebuilt with the allocation from the state government of RM70,000 for each of the houses, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister said state government will channel the allocation to fund the construction material and labour costs of rebuilding the houses.

“The project will be managed by the Resident’s Office and the contractor will be selected by JKR (Public Works Department) based on a pre-approved design,” said Fatimah during a press conference today..

She added that the location of the four houses will be further deliberated between the homeowners and Resident’s Office as some of them might prefer to rebuild their homes elsewhere.

“However, keep in mind that the construction of these homes will take time,” said Fatimah, adding that she has also explained to the homeowners on what to expect on the time frame of the construction.

As for the other four houses that were partially damaged during the incident, she said the state government, will also be assisting the houseowners to repair their homes.

Fatimah revealed that at the moment, the fire victims are still staying with their relatives and the state government has also offered the People’s Housing Scheme Flat in Landeh, Padawan to them.

“Each unit will be rented for only RM50 and the remaining rent of RM200 will be subsidised by the state government,” she said, adding that this is the best offer that anyone can get.

Earlier, Fatimah handed over assistance totalling RM34,100 to eight of the households for their living expenses.

Also present at the press conference and handing of assistance were Batu Kitang assemblyman Dato Lo Khere Chiang, local community leaders and three of the Kampung Haji Baki village chiefs.