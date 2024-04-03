Former Sarawak Customs Director remembered for dedication, service

KUCHING (April 3): Sarawak mourns the loss of a distinguished public servant – former Sarawak Customs Department Director Dato Jama’iah Jol, who passed away at the age of 69 on March 27.

Among the dignitaries who paid their last respects was Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, alongside Sarawak Customs Department officers.

Recognized for her efficiency, high integrity, responsibility, and strictness; Jama’iah left an indelible mark during her tenure of service.

Jama’iah’s illustrious career spanned decades, marked by notable achievements.

Joining as a Customs superintendent in 1980, she served diligently across various locations, including Kuching Port, Kuching International Airport and Putrajaya.

Her swift ascent through the ranks culminated in positions such as assistant director in 1997, senior assistant director in 1998, and deputy director in 2002.

In 2009, she made history as the first female director of Customs Melaka before returning to Sarawak as a director from 2010 to 2014.

Her dedication and exemplary service were acknowledged with numerous awards, including the Long Service Medal from the state government in 2003, Pingat Perkhidmatan Bakti (PPB) from the Head of State in 2001, and Pegawai Bintang Kenyalang (PBK) in 2010.

Notably, she received the prestigious ‘Darjah Indera Mahkota Pahang’ award in 2013, carrying the title of ‘Dato’ from the Sultan of Pahang.

“Jama’iah’s legacy extends beyond awards; her tireless efforts in curbing smuggling and enhancing revenue collection for Sarawak Customs have elevated the department’s reputation at the national level,” said retired assistant director of Sarawak Customs Department, Buang Umar.

Buang described Jama’iah as one that would be fondly remembered; a strict yet charismatic individual with a compassionate demeanour that endeared her to all levels of officers.

“Her commitment to excellence inspired those around her, earning her respect and admiration from colleagues and superiors alike,” Buang said in the statement.

“When I was a Customs Officer, she established the ‘Warisan Kenyalang’ bulletin and entrusted me to manage it.

“Apart from this, she entrusted me to lead the Creative Innovation Group (KIK) under the name of Spectrum to represent Sarawak at the Royal Customs Malaysia Department National Level, of which our Sarawak team won the overall champion in the ‘Procedure and Technical’ category and third place in the ‘KIK Procedure’ category,” he said.

Jama’iah was laid to rest at Samariang Muslim Cemetery here.