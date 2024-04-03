Heavy rain causes landslide near Niah longhouse

MIRI (April 3): The incessant downpour on Sunday had caused a landslide near Rumah Mandau Empenit, a 41-door longhouse in Niah today.

According to the Malaysian Civil Defense Force (APM) Miri, a team of four Subis District Civil Defence volunteers led by Lance Corporal Ilham Adam were rushed to the scene around 10.15am upon receiving the distress call.

“Upon their arrival, the team inspected the landslide area, together with the chief and residents of the longhouse.

“Through a rough assessment, the landslide occurred approximately three metres from the back of the longhouse,” Ilham said in a statement, adding that eight households were affected.

APM Miri said there were no casualties reported during the landslide incident.

“A specialist agency is, however, needed for a detailed assessment of the incident.

“The situation is currently under control and is deemed safe, but they (residents) have to be alert of their surroundings and to move to a safer location if they feel unsafe,” he said.