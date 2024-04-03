Installation of new Darul Hana road signs to be completed by Raya

KUCHING (April 3): The installation of road and lane signs at the Darul Hana resettlement in Petra Jaya here will be completed just in time for the coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, said Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

“We have identified 47 signages to be installed, with 10 already erected. The remaining will be installed within this week, ensuring completion before Hari Raya,” said the state Deputy Utility and Telecommunication Minister.

Dr Abdul Rahman, who is Pantai Damai assemblyman, was speaking to reporters after a symbolic ceremony for the installation of road signs at Block 2A, Darul Hana today.

In this regard, he expressed gratitude to the Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) and the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) for their efforts in naming lanes within the Darul Hana area.

He highlighted the meticulous process undertaken, involving nearly a year of discussions with the state road naming committee for approval.

“Insha’Allah, today marks the official naming of these roads, lanes, and subsequently, addresses for the residents who have relocated to the Darul Hana area,” he said.

“Initially, there were suggestions to use village names for the lanes, but this was deemed too complex, especially considering not all villages in the Seberang Hilir area have relocated.

“Therefore, for now, the focus is on using the name ‘Darul Hana’ to streamline existing roads and lanes.

“The road-naming process divides the area into Darul Hana South and Darul Hana North, with sequential numbering for roads and lanes within these sections,” he said, adding that this initiative was meant to provide residents with official addresses.

“Efforts will also be made to collaborate with LCDA and the Land and Survey Department to engage organisations like Google and Waze to include Darul Hana locations on their platforms, to enhance accessibility for outsiders,” he added.

LCDA acting general manager Kusyairi Bostani, DBKU deputy director Mohamad Faisal Adenan, and village chiefs were among those in attendance at the ceremony.