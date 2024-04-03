JKR: Marudi bridge project at 73 pct, expected to be completed by Oct this year

MIRI (April 3): The Marudi bridge project is about 27 per cent to reach completion, its contractor said in its Facebook page today.

With Public Works Department (JKR) giving the thumbs up to the fine performance by the contractor, JKR state director Datu Richard Tajan and top guns from the department paid a working a visit to assess the progress of the ‘Remaining Works For Proposed Marudi Bridge Over Batang Baram’.

Satwant Singh, an engineer from JKR Miri Division, in his briefing told the director that the Marudi Bridge project was currently 73.43 per cent completed.

Pekerjaan Piasau Konkerit (PPK) Sdn Bhd took over the ‘sick’ project that was launched in 2010 and scheduled to be completed by January 2022. Following the termination of the previous contractor, JKR revised the completion date to June 2025.

However, PPK from the onset gave the assurance to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg that the bridge would be delivered ahead of schedule and it had been walking the talk by going the extra mile in speeding up the work.

JKR said the purpose of the visit was to check on the latest status of the 650-metre span bridge construction and to ensure continuous monitoring by the implementing agency.

The entourage included deputy director (Infrastructure) Cassidy Morris, deputy director (Asset Sector) Chang Kueh Chin, deputy director (Building and Expert Sector) Sharifah Liz Farawati Wan Omar, Quality Assurance and Quality Control manager Sim Hui Kheng and senior officers of JKR Sarawak.

The director was happy with the physical progress achieved by the contractor and called on all parties to cooperate to ensure that the bridge can be completed according to the schedule that has been set.

Earlier this year, Abang Johari had expressed optimism that this bridge will be delivered before the end of 2024, while JKR Miri is gunning for it to be completed by this October.