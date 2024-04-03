King grants audience to KK Mart founder

KUCHING (April 3): His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, granted an audience to the founder and executive chairman of the KK Supermart & Superstore Sdn Bhd Group, Datuk Seri Dr Chai Chee Kan at the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur today.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook account, Chai had apologised to the King and all Muslims regarding the issue of the sale of socks bearing the name ‘Allah’ at a few of his outlets.

The meeting lasted about 15 minutes.

Sultan Ibrahim, in the Facebook post, called on all parties, including KK Mart to be more careful with the products that they sell, especially the goods that are imported to avoid such issue from recurring.

“All parties must be more responsible. ‘Jangan pisang berbuah dua kali (don’t let this recur) and I hope this is the last time that I have to stress on this matter,” he told the Royal Press Office.

“Once again, I stress that no one should take advantage of this matter, including inciting the people.

“I don’t want this matter to drag on,” he said.

Chai had previously apologised over the issue.

On March 26, Chai and his wife Datin Seri Loh Siew Mui, who is a director of the company, were charged at the Shah Alam Sessions Court under Section 298 of the Penal Code with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of others.