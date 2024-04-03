Man in Miri suffers minor burns in bedroom fire

MIRI (April 3): A man suffered minor burns to his face and hands when a fire broke out in a room of his house at Lorong 8 Taman Ceria Permyjaya here today.

Lutong fire station chief Henry Jugah said the fire destroyed a mattress and razed part of the room, but did not affect the rest of the two-storey house.

He said they received a distress call at 10.10am and rushed a team to the scene, located about 10km from the station.

“Upon arrival, the team was informed that neighbours had helped to extinguish the fire.

“The two occupants of the house, a man and an elderly woman, had managed to escape but the man suffered minor burns to his hands and face,” he said.

Henry said both were taken by ambulance to Miri Hospital for further examination.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, he added.