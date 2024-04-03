Man in Sibu pleads not guilty to trafficking methamphetamine

SIBU (April 3): A 31-year-old man claimed trial at the High Court here today to a charge of trafficking illicit drugs last year.

He pleaded not guilty before Judge Wong Siong Tung, who fixed May 6 for case management.

He was charged with trafficking 717.67g of methamphetamine in a car along Jalan Oya at around 5pm on Dec 12.

The charge was framed under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under subsection 39B(2) of the same Act.

The Section provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment and, if not sentenced to death, shall be whipped not less than 12 times, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Mark Kenneth Netto appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyer Daren Ling.