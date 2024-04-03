MCMC shuts down swinger group offering sex clips of members for fee

KUCHING (April 3): The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has busted a swinger group operating in Kedah and Johor that offered pornographic videos featuring its members for a fee on social media.

MCMC in a statement said the activities of the group were uncovered following public complaints, leading to its personnel and police in the two states to launch several operations.

“A large amount of pornographic materials of group members engaging in consensual non-monogamous sexual activities was discovered and seized.

“Three administrators of the group, aged between 39 and 50, were arrested and investigations revealed they were selling the pornographic materials for profit,” it said.

Also seized were mobile phones, computer and thumb drives.

MCMC said the suspects’ modus operandi was to upload short pornographic videos of group members’ activities on X, with full-length videos made available via links on Telegram for a fee of between RM100 and RM400 each.

The case is being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, for using network facilities to transmit communication deemed to be offensive or could cause annoyance to another person.

Conviction carries imprisonment for up to one year or a fine of RM50,000 or both.

MCMC in the statement reminded the public not to misuse network and online application services that contravene the laws of the country.