MOTS, Miros to conduct study on accident-prone roads in Sarawak

KUCHING (April 3): The Ministry of Transport Sarawak (MOTS) will undertake a comprehensive study on accident-prone areas on all roads in the state including the Pan Borneo Highway.

Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said the study will be conducted jointly with the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety (Miros).

“We will collaborate with Miros to conduct a thorough study on accident-prone areas along all roads in Sarawak, including the Pan Borneo Highway.

“According to feedback received, the Pan Borneo Highway stands out as one of the roads prone to accidents. My ministry will convene a meeting with Miros after Hari Raya,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after launching the State Level Road Safety Campaign for the Festive Seasons at Petros Multifuel Station, Darul Hana, here today.

He emphasised that while human negligence or carelessness was a significant factor contributing to road accidents, it was undeniable that road conditions, weather, and terrain also played a pivotal role.

He highlighted that for fatal road accidents in 2023 (January to October), driver negligence and carelessness alone constituted 85 per cent out of 378 cases.

Other contributing factors include an increase in the number of vehicles on the road (10 per cent) and weather and road conditions (five per cent).

“We must undertake the essential studies and communicate any feedback, including incidents along the Pan Borneo Highway, to the relevant authorities responsible for its management.

“Previously, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) conducted a general study, whereas this time, with Miros, the focus is more specific,” he said.

Regarding accident statistics in the state, Lee disclosed that from January to March this year, a total of 5,278 road accident cases were reported.

He further added that out of these cases, 75 were fatal accidents, with Miri recording the highest number of fatal accidents at 15 cases, followed by Padawan and Bintulu, each with nine cases respectively.

Meanwhile, Sibu and Sarikei each recorded six cases respectively, while Saratok, Kuching and Marudi reported four cases each respectively.

Additionally, Belaga recorded three cases, Lundu had two cases, and Bau, Kapit, Lawas, Lubuk Antu, Meradong, Mukah, Samarahan, Serian, Simunjan, and Sri Aman each recorded one case respectively.

During the same period, there were 37 recorded cases of serious accidents, 74 cases of minor accidents, and 5,092 cases of damage-only accidents.

Lee urged the public and road users to exercise heightened vigilance while traveling, placing safety as their foremost priority.

“We also strongly urge road users to prioritise safety by wearing seat belts and helmets.

“Do not merely use them because there are police or Road Transport Department (JPJ) operations underway, but use them consistently for your own safety,” he emphasised.

At the event, Lee also distributed 200 helmets along with 400 packets of ‘bubur lambuk’ and ‘bubur pedas’ to the public.