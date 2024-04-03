MP: Unity govt studying expanding Sibu Hospital into regional hub

SIBU (April 3): The Unity Government is studying in detail the expansion and upgrading of Sibu Hospital into a regional hospital with complete medical facilities, says Sibu MP Oscar Ling.

He said under the expansion plan, radiotherapy and oncology treatment services and specialists will also be integrated into the new building.

On top of that, he said the Ministry of Health (MoH) had already taken up the request to build an interventional cardiovascular laboratory at Sibu Hospital under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

“If the application is successful, construction will begin in 2025 and is expected to take two years to complete. However, if the request is not approved, the issue will continue to be raised under the 13th Malaysia Plan,” said Ling in a statement.

He said once Sibu Hospital is upgraded to a regional hospital, it would greatly benefit hundreds of thousands of people in nearby towns in the central region such as Sarikei, Meradong, Kapit and Kanowit.

“There is a great need for cardiac diagnostic and treatment specialists, as well as radiotherapy services and oncology treatmentspecialists,” he added.

Ling also said the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has made efforts to reform the national economy to ensure that the prosperous economic framework will be internationally recognised.

On Sibu Hospital, Ling said he had regularly brought up the issue in Parliament since he was elected as Sibu MP.

He said although Sibu Hospital is the second largest in Sarawak, it lacks vital facilities such as interventional cardiovascular diagnosis and treatment and radioactive therapy.

He said it could not be denied that these two services facilities are facing difficulties due to the lack of professional medical personnel and expensive medical equipment.

“MoH also stated that patients currently requiring cardiac diagnosis and treatment within the coverage of Sibu Hospital will receive diagnosis and treatment from resident specialists.

“For more serious patients, after a diagnosis is completed by resident specialists, online consultations will be conducted with the cardiac medical team of Sarawak Heart Centre.”

Adding on, Ling said patients who required interventional cardiovascular diagnosis and treatment will be immediately transferred to the Sarawak Heart Centre in Kota Samarahan, which has three interventional cardiovascular laboratories, and in-depth diagnostics and treatment centres.

Hoping that the plan to upgrade and expand Sibu Hospital would be realised promptly, he said radioactive cancer treatment and heart surgery are currently a hot topic for the people of Sibu and central region residents.