MUIS opens to investigation, demands apology

KOTA KINABALU (April 3): The Sabah Islamic Religious Council (MUIS) is always open to any investigation by the authorities to ensure its image and integrity in its administrative affairs remain clean without any elements of power abuse.

Its chairman, Datuk Seri Yahya Hussin, said this in a statement following a post on social media by a person claiming to be a MUIS employee, who alleged that there had been an abuse of power by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Yahya in his statement also said that the MUIS had lodged a police report on March 28 while a Letter of Demand had also been sent to those who made the accusations, on April 2.

“The lawyer’s Letter of Demand, among other things, demands an open apology within 24 hours.

“If fails to do so, a lawsuit will be filed immediately against those spreading the accusations to demand justice,” he said.

According to Yahya, the accusations include abuse of power in the MUIS administration related to the issue of bonus payments to MUIS staff using Zakat Fund without approval.

Allegations also include that the MUIS CEO has ordered the transfer of Zakat Fund money to the General Fund (Management) amounting to RM14 million without approval.

“The police report was made for the purpose of investigation because the accusations are clearly unfounded and also defamatory against MUIS,” he added.

For the record, the distribution of zakat for 2023 amounting to RM141,181,101.74 has been divided into 91,060 recipient asnaf groups consisting of the Fakir (41.1%), Fisabilillah (17.9%), al-Riqab (17.6 pct), Poor (11.1%), Amil (9%), Muallaf (2.8%), al-Gharimin (0.3%) and Ibnu Sabil (0.2%).