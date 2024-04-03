Northern S’wak has suitable land for solar farm, says Awg Tengah

LAWAS (April 3): Northern Sarawak has great potential to develop the Floating Solar System to supply energy to the community in surrounding areas, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) has already developed Sarawak’s first floating solar farm, a hybrid of hydro and solar energy, at the Batang Ai Hydroelectric Dam that can produce 50 megawatts of power.

The Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development said the relatively long hot weather conditions in the areas of Miri, Limbang and Lawas made the area quite suitable for developing solar energy.

“Based on a study the area in Limbang and Lawas has great potential for development of solar system on land,” he said when met by the media after the breaking of fast and presenting of donations to orphans and asnaf at a ceremony organised by SEB at a hotel in Lawas recently.

The deputy minister also disclosed that Limbang and Lawas districts are expected to be connected to the state’s electricity grid later this year.

“Through this grid connection, the electricity for Limbang and Lawas will be more stable while also solving the problem of electricity supply interruption in the two districts,” he said, pointing out the project was supposed to be completed early this year but was slightly delayed and a committee had been formed to oversee the completion by this year.

Also present at the function were Lawas MP Datuk Henry Sum Agong, Awang Tengah’s wife Datuk Dayang Morliah Datuk Awang Daud, SEB Group chief executive officer Datuk Sharbin Suhaili and Limbang Resident Yunus Tambi.