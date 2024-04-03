Pol-sec appointment a dream come true for ex-KDC chairman

KAPIT (April 3): Former Kapit District Council (KDC) deputy chairman Watson Awan Jalai regards his appointment as a political secretary to Sarawak Premier as a ‘dream come true’.

He was among 20 sworn in before Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Open in a ceremony at Wisma Bapa Malaysia in Kuching, on Monday.

Watson,58, replaces outgoing political secretary Tapah Ata.

“I am overjoyed because it’s a dream comes true. I’m now able to play a more prominent role in the state’s political arena.

“I would like to thank Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi who is also the secretary-general of PBB (Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu) for recommending me to become as a political secretary to the Premier.

“I would also like to express gratitude to Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Native Laws and Customs) Datuk Jefferson Jamit Unyat for supporting me, and most importantly, to our beloved Premier of Sarawak for giving me the chance to serve,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

The former civil servant joined the Land and Survey Department in August 1986, having served at the Bintulu and Kapit offices. He opted for early retirement in August 2016 to join politics.

He was the deputy chairman of PBB Bukit Goram branch in 2015, where Jamit is the branch chief.

Watson’s appointment as KDC deputy chairmanwas from January 2019 until March 31 this year.

He also holds key posts in various local organisations and committees including the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) Kapit’s Group Replanting Project of Entanggai-Sebatu Area where he is the chairman; Kapit Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Cooperative (chairman); village security and development committee (JKKK) of Rumah Robert Ngumbang at Nanga Sebatu, Batang Rajang (advisor); Chamber of Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneurs (DUBS0 Kapit branch (deputy chairman); and Iban Methodist Church Bukit Goram where he heads the building fund committee, and acts as treasurer for its cemetery management committee.