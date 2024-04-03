Premier receives courtesy call from Azam, Suha

KUCHING (April 3): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg received two courtesy calls at his office at the Wisma Bapa Malaysia in Petra Jaya here today.

The courtesy call was from Angkatan Zaman Mansang Sarawak (Azam) led by its chairman Datu William Patrick Nyigor, and Sarawak Umrah and Haj Agency Association (Suha) management committee led by chairman Ruzaiman Ghazalee, according to the Sarawak Information Department.

Azam briefed Abang Johari on their past and future projects as well as its plans.

Azam is a non-governmental organisation sponsored by the state government to become the agent of information to communities on state direction and development, said William, adding that Abang Johari also gave his views on the future planning of Azam.

Suha met Abang Johari to ask for his views on the Umrah and Haj sector in Sarawak.