Promptly resolve KK Mart ‘Allah’ socks issue to prevent situation from worsening, ACCCIS tells govt

KUCHING (April 3): The Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sarawak (ACCCIS) has called on the government to resolve the recent controversy surrounding the KK Mart ‘Allah’ socks issue as soon as possible.

The group in a statement hoped to see the government take urgent measures to prevent the situation from worsening thus endangering the peace and stability of the nation’s diverse racial and religious society.

“We urge all parties involved in the boycott of KK Mart over the socks issue to heed the calls of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Prime Minister, and to immediately cease all boycott to prevent the controversy from escalating further and causing more turbulence,” it said.

With the issue now under the legal process, ACCCIS, being part of the business community, also urged all parties to respect the judicial procedures and abide by the laws and regulations of the country.

“It is imperative for all involved to approach this issue rationally and cease their unwarranted boycotts against the businesses.

“Such actions would have far-reaching implications on the economy and businesses, not only causing harm to the company involved, but also potentially lead to layoffs, ultimately affecting innocent employees.

“Furthermore, the boycott may also tarnish the image of the country, deter foreign investment, and undermine our efforts to attract investments and promote the economic growth of our nation,” it said.

ACCCIS said it condemned any irresponsible and reckless acts that had caused public panic and anxiety, particularly the recent Molotov cocktail attack on a KK Mart outlet at Jalan Satok here.

“Fortunately, there were no casualties in this incident.

“This incident serves as a stark warning for all to play our role to preserve unity and promote tolerance among our communities as Sarawak has been hailed as a model state in terms of its racial and religious harmony and we should not take any of these for granted.”

It added that it is imperative for all parties to maintain rationality and rally together as one big family to safeguard the peace, security, and unity of our nation in overcoming this controversy.