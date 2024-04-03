Rep: Sibu’s Jln Melor 1 community park upgrading expected to complete on July 14

SIBU (April 3): The upgrading project of the community park at Jalan Melor 1 is expected to complete on July 14, said Datuk Michael Tiang.

The Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing, and Local Government, who recently visited the site, said that the upgrading works are progressing well.

“The project aims to enhance the community space by implementing ground levelling and improving the drainage system.

“Once completed, the park will feature a jogging track, providing a more comfortable recreational space for the local community,” he explained.

Tiang, who is Pelawan assemblyman, has allocated RM200,000 of his Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) fund for the project, which started on March 15.