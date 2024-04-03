Rubiah: Mara Halal Industrial Park Demak Laut gives rural entrepreneurs better ecosystem

KUCHING (April 3): The rebranding of Mara Industrial Area (KIM) at Demak Laut to Mara Halal Industrial (MHI) Park Demak Laut will provide a more comprehensive ecosystem to assist rural entrepreneurs, said Datuk Rubiah Wang.

The Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister said these included helping the entrepreneurs to improve their products in terms of quality, distribution and so on.

“We are very focused on this matter because we want to produce entrepreneurs that are not only self-sufficient, but also competitive where their products can be marketed globally.

“What is important is that we want to ensure a greater economic development programme that will breathe a new lease of life for the entrepreneurs from the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) through our agencies,” she said.

She was met at a breaking of fast event with agencies under the ministry and community leaders from Kota Samarahan parliamentary constituency here this evening.

Rubiah told reporters that she had earlier launched the rebranding of MHI Park Demak Laut, which consists of 20 factory lots with an estimated floor area of ​​57,000 square feet.

“MHI Park Demak Laut is a facility for entrepreneurs where we leased the premises to entrepreneurs who need a place to further expand their business.

“We help them improve the quality of their products and at the same time, we want to help them obtain halal certification for their products so that there is an increase in terms of production as well as quality.

“We will make sure that their market will not only be confined to the state as we will also take them to a bigger level,” she said.

Earlier in her speech, Rubiah expressed confidence that the comprehensive entrepreneurial ecosystem, combined with Majlis Amanah Rakyat’s (Mara) extensive experience over the years, will be able to assist the entrepreneurs in generating better income.

On another matter, the Kota Samarahan MP said the Hardcore Poor Housing Programme (PPRT) Sarawak project for 2024 involved 3,148 units with an allocation of RM96.73 million.

“The PPRT Sarawak ‘Bina Baharu’ (new construction) project involved 697 units with an allocation of RM55.063 million. For the PPRT ‘Baik Pulih’ (repair) project, it involves an allocation of RM41.667 million with 2,451 units,” she said.

Rubiah later handed over tithe contribution from Mara subsidiary Rural Capital Berhad to 20 asnaf recipients.

Also present was KKDW secretary general Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun.