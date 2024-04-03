Sabah Umno identifies potential new candidates for next state polls

KOTA KINABALU (April 3): Sabah Umno has identified new faces to be featured as candidates in the 23 state constituencies the party is targeting in the next Sabah State Election.

Sabah Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said, however, the party was not ready to reveal the names of the candidates – who also comprised youths – for the time being, as screening was still underway.

“We also ask them (potential new candidates) to always go down and meet the people in their respective areas to make sure the voters know who our candidate is.

“We will consider each new candidate as best as possible, because politics requires a long process. We must present new candidates to continue the party’s struggle. The criteria I have set is (the candidates must be) likable, winnable and have integrity.

“Besides that is not having party hoppers or those influenced by materialistic gains. We will ‘bind’ them tightly so that they don’t hop to another party. We will choose those who are sincere with Umno’s struggle,” he told reporters after breaking the fast with the media and special children here last night.

Recently, Bung Moktar was reported to have said that Sabah Umno was targeting at least 23 state constituencies in the next state election and that it was actively conducting visits to those constituencies. – Bernama