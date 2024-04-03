Sarawak to host World Boxing Championship next month

KUCHING (April 3): Twelve countries have confirmed their participation in the World Boxing Championships (WBC) which will be held for the first time in Malaysia at the Petra Jaya Multipurpose Stadium here next month.

Sarawak Amateur Boxing Association (SABA) president Dato Rahman Lariwoo said they are Japan, Kazakhstan, the UK, Australia, Myanmar, India, Thailand, France, the Philippines, Singapore, Brazil and host Malaysia.

“This is a historic milestone for Malaysia and Sarawak especially because we are given the opportunity to host an international boxing tournament featuring professional boxers from all over the world.

“As of Monday, 12 countries including Malaysia have confirmed their participation in the WBC. Each country will field one boxer for this world event.

“Of course, we are very proud because Malaysia will be represented by our own local boy “Kilat Boy” Daeloniel McDelon Bong who will compete in the super bantamweight 55.3kg category,” he told reporters at a press conference after the tournament preparation meeting in Kuching on Tuesday.

On the Sarawak Open Championships, Rahman said it has been scheduled from May 6-10 at the same venue.

The competition this time around is expected to be more intense with boxers not only from West Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak but also boxers from West Kalimantan, Sumatra, Singapore and Sri Lanka.

The Sarawak contingent would comprise young boxers from the elite and development squads and the tournament would serve as a warm-up event for the 21st Malaysian Games (Sukma).

“So far, we have received a very encouraging response of 120 entries for the Sarawak Open Championship and I believe the number will increase after Hari Raya Adilfitri.

“On behalf of SABA as the organiser, we are ready and committed to make the organising of these two tournaments especially the WBC a success that will bring glory to Sarawak and Malaysia.

“In that aspect, we will work closely with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development and the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts,” he added.

Rahman also expressed his appreciation to the Sarawak Sports Corporation, Sarawak State Sports Council and various agencies and the private sector for their assistance and support in organising the two events.