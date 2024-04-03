Search ongoing to locate missing woman in Sg Asap

BINTULU (April 3): A search and rescue (SAR) operation has been launched today to locate a 29-year-old woman who was reported missing after she failed to return home from the orchard near Sepakau junction, in Sungai Asap, Belaga.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the victim was identified as Christa Paya Peter.

Bomba said the Belaga fire station was notified about the incident by Belaga police headquarters (IPD) at 8.10am and immediately despatched a team to the scene.

“Based on the chronology of the case, the victim went to the orchard with her mother at around 4.30pm on April 1.

“The mother then asked her to get a coconut sickle that was left in the house. However, the victim did not return to the orchard and also did not return home,” it added.

Following that, the victim’s family members lodged a missing person report at 3.40pm yesterday.

According to Bomba, the victim, who is 130cm tall, was wearing a black short-sleeved blouse and black shorts when she went missing.