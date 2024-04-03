Sikie highlights need for two roads in Tatau to be upgraded

TATAU (April 3): The roads from Muput to Ulu Penyarai and from Nanga Jenga/Anap/Ulu Takan need to be upgraded to JKR R3 standard, said Minister in the Premier’s Department Dato Sri John Sikie Tayai.

“The upgrading of the road from Muput to Ulu Penyarai is crucial for the convenience of the residents here. The paperwork will be sent to the Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) for further action. We hope this road can be upgraded soon,” he said.

For the record, once the 58-kilometre Muput/Ulu Penyarai road project is approved, it will benefit more than 25 longhouses around Muput and Ulu Penyarai, including SK Kuala Muput, SK Nanga Penyarai as well as Kakus Health Clinic.

“As for the Nanga Jenga/Anap /Ulu Takan road, we have discussed with the Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda) to upgrade the road. If these two projects are approved by the government, it will facilitate our access to the area,” he said.

He said the road will be upgraded to JKR R3 standard and there will be road upgrades for the junction at the entrance of longhouses in the surrounding area.

Sikie, who is Kakus assemblyman, said this during his visit to determine the alignment of Muput, Ulu Penyarai Tatau road upgrading project at Rumah Micheal Kuang, Ulu Penyarai, Tatau yesterday.

He said the visit was conducted together with BDA, Public Works Department (JKR), Department of Irrigation and Drainage, Land and Survey Department, Bintulu Resident Office, Tatau, Sebauh and Bintulu District Offices.

He added that the application for the road alignment would be sent to the BDA through a committee set up in the BDA – the Bintulu Rural Development Committee (Birdcom).

Sikie said apart from Birdcom and Recoda, the Mid Rejang Regional Development Agency (MIRRDA) had been set up for rural development, especially in the economic sector.

“We will focus on improving the economic development of rural communities. Therefore, I recommend the community in Penyarai to form a committee and meet to discuss what crops should be developed in this area,” he said.

He said economic strength was important, especially if they wanted to send their children to higher education institutions.

“When you go to university, choose a major that has a market and is easy to get a job in. It’s not just about getting a degree. Our state needs people with skills in different fields,” said Sikie.

As parents, he said, they should encourage their children to study science or Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as there are many job opportunities in this field, especially in Bintulu.

Also present during the visit were Bintulu Resident Nyurak Keti, Tatau district officer Jabang Juntan, Sebauh district officer William Manggoi and acting Bintulu district officer Suzanna Indiat.