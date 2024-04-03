S’wak govt wants media practitioners, students to be its unofficial agents

SIBU (April 3): The Sarawak government wants media practitioners and students from local institutions of higher learning (IHL) to engage as its unofficial agents to convey public sentiments and information about the policies implemented in the state.

Deputy Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Corporate Affairs, Information, and Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)), Datuk Abdullah Saidol, emphasised that this initiative aims to enable the state government to assess the public’s understanding of the implemented policies.

“Do they understand why we talk about hydrogen, why we want to take over banks or airlines when there are still many roads and bridges yet to be built?” he said.

The government seeks to grasp the public’s perception, which, he noted, may not always be positive, and endeavours to clarify the reasons behind the implementation of these policies, he said during the Sungkei Bersama Ukas event, here today.

He emphasised that such feedback is crucial to ensure that infrastructure and economic development policies align with the true aspirations of the people of Sarawak.

He also invited students from Sarawak’s IHL to apply for practical training at state government departments and agencies to gain insights into the functions of the relevant departments and agencies.

“If it’s related to media, you can submit your application to Ukas. If it’s related to engineering, you can apply to JKR Sarawak or the Sarawak Department of Irrigation and Drainage.

“We (Ukas) can also assist if you wish to undergo training in other departments and agencies,” he said, adding that the invitation came directly from Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg himself.

In addition to media practitioners, the event was also attended by students from the Ministry of Health Training Institute (Nursing), Laila Taib College, Sarawak Maritime, Universiti Teknologi Sarawak, Sibu Vocational College, Sarikei Community College, students from Tahfiz Darul Ullum and Tahfiz Hidayatul Quran An-Nur. – Bernama