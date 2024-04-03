Woman in Sg Asap reported missing found working in oil palm plantation

BINTULU (April 3): Christa Paya Peter, 29, who was reported missing in an orchard near Sepakau junction in Sungai Asap, Belaga, has been found safe by the search and rescue (SAR) team at 12.45pm today.

She was found working at the oil palm orchard where her ex-fiancé works, without informing her family members.

The woman was then handed over to the Belaga police for further action, a spokesman from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department operations centre informed.

Earlier at 12.33pm, the SAR team and some villagers continued to search for the woman in the area after receiving information that she was probably following her ex-fiancé after her motorcycle was seen in the area.

The SAR team had also conducted a search at a house in the Sepakau estate where she often went to work.

Several agencies were involved in the operation, including several local villagers, after they were informed of the incident at 8.10am today.

Based on the chronology of the case, the woman went to their orchard with her mother at around 4.30pm on April 1.

The mother then asked her to get a coconut sickle that was left in the house. However, she did not return to the orchard and also did not return home.

As a result, the woman’s family members filed a missing person report at 3.40pm yesterday.