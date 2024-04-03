Yayasan Farley fetes orphans at Sentuhan Kasih event

KOTA SAMARAHAN (April 3): A total of 30 orphans from six schools around here were celebrated at the ‘Majlis Sentuhan Kasih’ programme organised by Yayasan Farley yesterday evening.

Each student received a RM50 voucher to shop for the upcoming Aidilfitri celebration at Farley Kota Samarahan supermarket, as well as a goodie bag containing dates and some food.

Handing over the contributions from Yayasan Farley was state Islamic Religious Department (Jais) director Mual Suaud, witnessed by Farley director Eiyen Lau and Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) chairman Dato Peter Minos.

Lau said Farley is constantly thinking of ways to give back to the community around Bandar Riyal, Kota Samarahan as a gesture of appreciation to those who have supported Farley over the nine years.

“Through this ‘Majlis Sentuhan Kasih’ programme, we are given the opportunity to care for the orphans.

“We hope that our contributions will be able to help them and show them that we care, so that one day they will be able to give back to society as well,” he said.

Lau also said that to give back to society, Farley has also provided assistance in caring for the landscape and cleanliness around the area by bearing the cost of the plants and maintenance.

“Police beat bases were also built and have been maintained to ensure the safety of the public in addition to preventing and reducing the crime rate around Bandar Riyal,” he added.

Mual in his speech commended Farley for its efforts in treating the orphans while celebrating the holy month of Ramadan.

“Hopefully this effort will continue, and we pray that Farley will grow and prosper,” he said.

The event later continued with a breaking of fast session and Maghrib prayers.

Also present were MPKS secretary Gustian Durani, MPKS councillor Dato Sim Kiang Chiok, and Kota Samarahan police chief DSP Jaimi Husin.