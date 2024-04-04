11 entries for 9th Sarawak Hornbill Tourism Awards so far

SIBU (April 4): The Sarawak Tourism Federation (STF) has so far received 11 entries for the 9th Sarawak Hornbill Tourism Awards (SHTA) which will be held on Sept 27 in Kuching.

Its president Audry Wan Ulok said the 9th SHTA, themed ‘Wind of Resilience’, aims to honour five years (2019–2023) of remarkable achievements.

The theme symbolises the strength and adaptability demonstrated by individuals and organisations in the face of challenges through the turbulent winds of the global pandemic.

“Join us now and be a part of celebrating excellence.

“Do not miss this opportunity to shine a spotlight on deserving candidates who have made significant contributions in their respective fields,” she said at the SHTA engagement session yesterday.

Also attending the press conference was event organising chairman JC Chua.

Audry said this year’s awards will feature the eight main awards categories, namely ‘Best Tour Operator Tours and Tourist Guide’, ‘Best Accommodation’, ‘Best Dining, Retail and Recreational Experiences’, ‘Best Special Interest Tourism’, ‘Best Attractions Experiences’, ‘Best Promotion and Social Media Contribution to the Tourism Industry’, ‘Best Tourism Events and Festivals Experiences’, and Special Hornbill Awards.

“Additionally, we will include 27 sub-categories to reflect our commitment to recognising and celebrating excellence across all aspects of the tourism industry.”

Other categories are Spa and Wellness, Education and Medical Tourism, Sarawak Malaysia My Second Home (S-MM2H), as well as featuring Best Community Best Tourism Initiative and Special Award for Responsible Tourism.

“All categories of 9th SHTA are open for nomination either by self-nomination or by any members of the tourism industry, except for the Special Hornbill Awards-Life Time Achievement and Special Hornbill Awards-Special Recognition Award (Covid Era).”

She said nominations can be submitted online through their official website shta.com.my, or mail to STF.

The closing date for nominations is April 30.

Audry added that STF had also engaged a distinguished panel of 46 judges, comprising members of both the public and private sectors, who will be presiding over the adjudication process for the awards.

According to her, these esteemed judges have already conducted an insightful workshop on March 14, 2024 in preparation for their task in the evaluation process for the awards.

“The recipients of the awards will be rewarded with not only monetary prizes but also prestigious trophies, certificates and extensive media coverage to honour their outstanding achievements.”

For additional information, contact STF secretariat Kerimayum Kiding on 012-9840930.