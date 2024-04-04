142 released early from Sabah, Labuan prisons for Aidilfitri

KOTA KINABALU (April 4): A total of 142 inmates were released from the Sabah and Labuan prisons under the release of prisoners on licence (PBSL) programme in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Head of the Prison and Correctional Division of the Sabah and Labuan Prison Department, Roy Martin, said the number includes 61 from Kota Kinabalu Central Prison, four from Kota Kinabalu Women’s Prison, 41 from Tawau Prison, 19 from Sandakan Prison, 10 from Lahad Datu Prison, four from Labuan Correctional Center and three from Henry Gurney Keningau School.

“The simultaneous release in all Malaysian prison institutions before Aidilfitri gives Muslim prison inmates the opportunity to celebrate Hari Raya with their families while also allowing inmates of other religions to strengthen family ties,” he said during the PBSL program at the Kota Kinabalu Prison Department in Kepayan on Thursday.

He said various approaches have been carried out by the Malaysian Prisons Department, which is responsible for empowering rehabilitation programs in the community to produce competitive inmates upon their return to society whether as husbands, wives or children.

“Through such a program, we are able to reduce the prison congestion from 13.7 percent in 2022 to 7.8 per cent in 2023,” he said.

Roy said the PBSL is implemented with conditions for prisoners who are serving a sentence of less than a year and have already served part of their prison sentence or at least have two months of their remaining sentence.

He added that prisoners who are allowed to undergo PBSL also involved those who have successfully undergone the first phase of the Human Development Program in prison in addition to obtaining confirmation and approval from families, welfare organizations and employers who provide accommodation and employment after being released from prison.

“We hope prisoners under this program will take full advantage of this opportunity, while the community, including family members, are expected to provide strong support and give a second chance to them, similar to the implementation of the parole system and Compulsory Attendance Order,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kapayan assemblywoman Jannie Lasimbang said the program should be supported by all parties, especially the community and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to give the released prisoners a second chance in their next life.

“With this early release, the prisoners will be able to return home to celebrate Hari Raya with their family in addition to strengthening the relationship that was previously affected.

“I also welcome more employers to accept the released prisoners to enable them to have a brighter future upon their return in society,” she said.

Lasimbang added that the issue of overcrowding prisons is not a new issue and measures to overcome the problem have been brought up previously.

“Prison overcrowding means that there are not enough places to place inmates. However we have proposed to add or find new locations to overcome this problem based on discussions with various parties.

“We hope a solution can be implemented to overcome this problem including budget issues and so on,” she said.