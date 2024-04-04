278 in Bekenu benefit from Sejambak Kasih financial contributions

BEKENU (April 4): A total of RM27,800 have been distributed to 278 beneficiaries in Bekenu under the ‘Sejambak Kasih Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2024’ programme.

They are part of the 4,238 recipients of financial aid from the Welfare Department in Miri, out of which 976 will be celebrating the up-coming Hari Raya festivities.

“In Bekenu, we are grateful that there are 278 recipients that will receive financial aid in conjunction with the Sejambak Kasih programme,” Deputy Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development, Datuk Rosey Yunus, said during the Sejambak Kasih Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2024 programme at Bekenu Community Hall yesterday.

Some 100 recipients received cash aid of RM100 and hampers worth RM50 during the programme while the remaining 178 recipients will be receiving their cash aid through direct bank-in to their respective accounts.

“On monthly assistance, the Welfare Department of Miri has from January to March 2024 allocated RM628,950 to 496 recipients in Bekenu,” Rosey added.

In addition, she said from January to March this year, the Welfare Department of Miri channelled RM5,454,800 to 4,283 recipients of monthly welfare assistance in the division.

The monthly welfare assistance were presented according to eight schemes: senior citizens assistance, children assistance, allowance for disabled employees, assistance for taking care of bedridden chronic or disabled patients, general assistance, youth assistance, assistance for disabled people unable to work and financial assistance for foster children.

Also attending the programme were Subis district officer Norlila Ulis and Welfare Department of Miri officer Vivian Engkiong.