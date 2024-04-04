Thursday, April 4
28 picklers compete in Ramadan special in Damai

By Ting Tieng Hee on Sports
Prize winners and officials pose with Muhd Fadhil (third right, back row) at the end of the tournament.

KUCHING (April 4): Maggie Ng and Ng Ming Kiong beat siblings Emilo and Emmanuel David 11-1, 11-7 to win the Damai Beach Resort Ramadan Special pickleball tournament held at Damai Beach Resort pickleball courts recently.

The duo kicked off their campaign with a 15-3 win over Hairuddin Fadzli-Shamsudin Ali before overcoming Abdurahim Mohatar and Muhd Alwi 15-11 in the semifinals.

The champions were rewarded with the RM160, while the losing finalists received RM120.

Abdurahim-Muhd Alwi collected RM80 for third place after a 15-9 win over Shaiful Sapian-Khairil Azrie Jamat who pocketed RM60.

The loser’s pool final was won by Ruslan Bujang and Gilbert Yeo who beat Hairuddin-Shamsudin 15-3. The winners collected RM50 while the losers earned RM30.

Damai Beach Resort general manager Muhd Fadhil Abdullah gave away the prizes in the tournament which attracted 28 picklers.

