28 picklers compete in Ramadan special in Damai

KUCHING (April 4): Maggie Ng and Ng Ming Kiong beat siblings Emilo and Emmanuel David 11-1, 11-7 to win the Damai Beach Resort Ramadan Special pickleball tournament held at Damai Beach Resort pickleball courts recently.

The duo kicked off their campaign with a 15-3 win over Hairuddin Fadzli-Shamsudin Ali before overcoming Abdurahim Mohatar and Muhd Alwi 15-11 in the semifinals.

The champions were rewarded with the RM160, while the losing finalists received RM120.

Abdurahim-Muhd Alwi collected RM80 for third place after a 15-9 win over Shaiful Sapian-Khairil Azrie Jamat who pocketed RM60.

The loser’s pool final was won by Ruslan Bujang and Gilbert Yeo who beat Hairuddin-Shamsudin 15-3. The winners collected RM50 while the losers earned RM30.

Damai Beach Resort general manager Muhd Fadhil Abdullah gave away the prizes in the tournament which attracted 28 picklers.