50 mothers, newborns in Kuching receive grants from Sarawak govt

KUCHING (April 4): A total of 50 mothers and newborn babies received grants at the Sarawak General Hospital’s (SGH) postnatal ward yesterday.

Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said these grants of RM450 were for mothers who had just given birth, while incentives of RM1,000 would be deposited into the accounts of newborns.

Fatimah made the visit in conjunction with the month of Ramadan to bring cheer to those in the ward.

She also handed out goodies and duit raya to patients for the festival.

The minister said the special activity carried out at the postnatal ward would hopefully continue in future for the benefit of patients.

It is the responsibility of all to promote community well-being, particularly during the Ramadan month, she added.