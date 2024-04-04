500 picklers expected in Kuching for Borneo Pickleball International Tournament

KUCHING (April 4): Sarawak will host the Borneo Pickleball International Tournament here on Oct 9-12.

Around 500 picklers are expected to participate in the biggest international pickleball competition in Malaysia and Borneo, where they will compete for a prize pool of RM20,000.

“A memorandum of collaboration (MoC) was exchanged between the Kuching Pickleball Association (PKA) with Sarawak Pickleball Association (SPA), Malaysia Pickleball Association (MPA), and BE Sarawak just now.

“This collaboration marks KPA as the main tournament organiser while BE Sarawak is to act as the exclusive strategic advisor and guide the association in organising and managing an international event,” Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah told reporters here today.

At the association level, the tournament is endorsed by MPA and SPA, while at the government level, it is endorsed by the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development and the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts.

“This tournament is important and relevant for Sarawak to strengthen its destination profile in sports and sports tourism.

“All eyes are on Sarawak this year as we host Sukan Malaysia (Sukma) XXI and therefore the Borneo Pickleball Tournament is another strategic opportunity to show Sarawak’s ability to host global sporting events and boost our image as a sports tourism destination,” said Abdul Karim.

He said with more sports associations developing new events in Sarawak, there will be new investments in sports facilities and infrastructure.

“Growing and sustaining our sporting communities requires education, engagement, collaboration and inclusion, as demonstrated in this pickleball tournament,” he said.

MPA, SPA, and KPA will leverage their connections to attract national and international registrations, while BE Sarawak will reach out to the business events community to encourage registration from industry.

Abdul Karim said the tournament is open to corporate organisations, public sector, associations, clubs, and members of the public.

“In conjunction with the tournament, KPA has adopted the ‘Books Build Legacy’ corporate social responsibility programme by BE Sarawak, to collect 2,000 books in aid of rural schools in Sarawak.

“From my discussion earlier with association members, this tournament is about community growth and ‘Books Build Legacy’ is the best way of touching the lives of others in society,” he said.

Sponsors and partners for the event are Sarawak Tourism Board (promotional partner), Malaysia Airlines (airline partner), Grand Margherita Hotel and Riverside Majestic Hotel (hotel partners), and CPH Travel (travel agency partner).

Among those present were Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Deputy Minister Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu; Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Deputy Minister Datuk Sebastian Ting Chew Yew, who is also SPA patron; BE Sarawak chairman Datuk Abang Abdul Karim Tun Openg; BE Sarawak CEO Amelia Roziman; and KPA president Ruslan Bujang.