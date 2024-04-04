Adhere to all water safety regulations, Kapit boat operators and passengers told

KAPIT (April 4): Kapit Division Disaster Management Committee chairman Galong Luang has reiterated the need for water transport operators and passengers to adhere to all Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) safety regulations.

He said the use of life jackets is a must, while boats must be in good condition, have the necessary safety equipment on board, and not be overloaded.

“To parents whose children travel by boat to school, stress to them the importance of wearing their life jacket throughout the journey. As for department heads, remind your staff to adhere to all water safety regulations.

“We can’t stop mishaps from occurring but we can prevent loss of life should one happen,” he said when chairing a committee meeting here recently.

Galong, who is Kapit Resident, added that all staff at the Resident’s Office and the district offices of Song, Belaga, Bukit Mabong and Kapit are each given a life jacket for use during official duties that require travelling by water.

Separately, he instructed all relevant agencies to work with each other to render immediate assistance to those affected by floods, soil erosion and road collapse triggered by excessive rain, fire outbreaks or other emergencies.

“In such cases, time is of the essence – whether it is searching for a missing person, carrying out evacuations, saving properties or delivering aid. Cooperate with each other to ensure quick response to any situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, prior to the start of the meeting, those present observed a minute of silence for the five victims of the March 7 boat mishap in Nanga Baleh.