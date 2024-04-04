Bintulu cops arrest 9 men involved in gang fight

BINTULU (April 4): The police have arrested nine local men aged between 26 and 37 during Ops Cantas here yesterday following a gang fight.

Bintulu police chief Supt Nixon Joshua Ali said the cause of the incident was due to provocation leading to a conflict.

“However, there were no serious injuries and no weapons were used during the incident,” he said in a statement.

The case will be investigated under Section 506/147 of the Penal Code, which carries an imprisonment up to two years or a fine or both, if convicted.

“Quick action by the police in arresting all those involved prevented the fight from getting bigger,” he said.

Nixon said the police will not compromise any individual or group that tries to disrupt peace and harmony.

He also reminded the public not to engage in any illegal actions.

Those who have any information related to crime are advised to alert the Bintulu Police Headquarters operations room on 086-318304.