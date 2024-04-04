China’s Consul-General in Kuching leads delegates to honour WWII local heroes

KUCHING (April 4): China’s Consul-General in Kuching Xing Weiping led a delegation to pay respects to the Sarawakian mechanics who served during World War II (WWII) at the Memorial here in conjunction with the Qing Ming Festival today.

Among the delegates were Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng and Padawan Municipal Council chairman Tan Kai.

In a brief address, Xing said over 100 mechanics from Sarawak sacrificed themselves during the Japanese Occupation period for the sake of defending their country.

“We are here today to remember their sacrifice and patriotic spirit. Their selfless act and spirit must be upheld,” he added.

The Chinese diplomat and the delegation jointly presented a wreath and observed a moment of silence in remembrance of those who had sacrificed themselves during the WWII.