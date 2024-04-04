Cloud seeding operation will continue in Sabah – CM

KOTA KINABALU (April 4): The state government will hold cloud seeding operation from time to time if the drought continues in the state.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said the cloud seeding was initiated earlier to improve water supply at several areas in Sabah.

“We will continue to do cloud seeding if the dry weather continues, and we will do it from time to time.

“We leave it to the experts regarding expectations and how this cloud seeding will be done because not all types of clouds can bring rain,” he told reporters after handing out Hari Raya goodies to the frontliners at Menara Kinabalu on Thursday.

Hajiji invited members of the public to come to the Sabah State Hari Raya Open House at the Sabah International Convention Center on April 14.

He said 20,000 people are expected to attend the open house.

In his speech, Hajiji said the State Government always appreciates and gives recognition to the security forces and agencies who provide social security, economy and well-being assurance to the people and the country.

He said they sacrifice time, soul and their body in ensuring that the borders are under control and safe.

“The peace we are enjoying at the moment allows our country to continue to progress. This situation convince foreign investors and tourists to invest and travel to our country, especially to Sabah”, he said.

He said the country’s frontline officers, especially the uniformed units, security forces, police and military as well as health workers, always carry out their duties and obligations with full responsibility and high dedication.

“The frontliners have a great responsibility in ensuring the safety and well-being of community members at all times,” he said.

According to Hajiji, since 2020 several disasters have hit the country such as the Covid-19 pandemic and flood disasters. At the beginning of 2024 alone, several states in Malaysia, including Sabah, especially the districts of Pitas, Paitan, Beluran and Sandakan, were hit by floods.

He said in the face of the prolonged dry season, the government decided to carry out cloud seeding to produce rain involving the services and expertise of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).

“This cloud seeding was carried out at the end of last March, and it seems that it has produced a positive effect. This is our effort in facing the drought disaster,” he emphasised.

Hajiji added it has become the culture and practice of the government to celebrate and appreciate the struggles and sacrifices of the security forces and health workers who are always on the frontline.

Therefore, he said the ceremony is important and very meaningful as a sign of remembrance of the great sacrifices of the frontline members, who are on duty throughout the state including the border in order to maintain peace and order at all times during the upcoming Hari Raya celebration.

This year 15 security and health agencies received donations of Hari Raya kuih, including the Immigration and Customs Departments.

He said 33 government agencies from various ministries, state and federal departments and agencies, government-linked companies, statutory bodies and non-governmental organizations were involved in packaging and delivering the Hari Raya goodies.

“Hopefully our efforts in conjunction with the month of Ramadan will give encouragement and enthusiasm to the security forces, health workers and enforcement agencies to continue serving with full dedication to ensure the safety of the country, especially during this festive season,” he said.