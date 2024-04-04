Dewan Negara passes two Bills under Energy Transition and Water Transformation Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR (April 4): The Dewan Negara today passed the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Bill 2023 and the Electricity Supply (Amendment) Bill 2023 under the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (Petra).

Both bills were approved with more votes in favour after the third reading by the Deputy Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

The Energy Efficiency and Conservation Bill 2023 is closely related to the energy transition initiative, towards achieving the aspiration of net zero carbon emissions by 2050 by energy-related sectors, in addition to improving energy efficiency and avoiding waste.

During the winding-up of the debate session, Akmal Nasrullah said that the enforcement of the bill was important, because it had an impact on the country with an expected energy consumption saving of RM97.1 billion by 2050.

“If one wants to estimate the comparison, it is like the growth of 8.24 billion trees over a period of 10 years, as a result of this saving,” he said.

He added that the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Bill 2023 will also create 1,000 new job opportunities, as registered electrical energy managers and energy auditors, in addition to the existing energy managers.

Akmal Nasrullah explained that the ministry has found a total of 2,008 electrical energy managers, who have the potential to be registered under the implementation of the bill, apart from 364 energy service companies having energy auditors, who have the potential to be registered under the bill, as of March 2024.

Regarding the Electricity Supply (Amendment) Bill 2023, Akmal Nasrullah said that it will further strengthen governance, in addition to ensuring that the ministry carries out its functions and roles in setting policy directions and regulating all aspects related to energy efficiency, in an orderly and effective manner.

He added that, once the bills are gazetted, they will, among other things, encourage people to use renewable energy, especially solar energy.

“In terms of the cost of solar installation, in the past 10 to 15 years many cost reductions have occurred, for example, the installation (capacity) of 1 kilowatt per hour in 2011, the price could reach RM8,000 to RM11,000.

“However, this year, the price in the market has dropped to around RM4,000 to RM5,000 per kilowatt,” he said.

The Dewan Negara sitting adjourned sine die. – Bernama