Fire razes six doors of Long Beluk Penan longhouse in Ulu Baram

MIRI (April 4): Six doors of a longhouse block in Kampung Long Beluk, Ulu Baram were destroyed in a fire that broke out in the wee hours today.

Telang Usan assemblyman Datuk Dennis Ngau said villagers confirmed the incident happened around 3.30am.

“Six doors from a block of longhouse caught fire and so far, praise God, there were no casualties, injuries, or deaths reported from the incident.

“However, the fire caused property loses to the residents,” he told The Borneo Post.

Dennis said Long Bedian Sub-District administrative officer Nancy Abau has been asked to assess the situation in Kampung Long Beluk.

“The journey to Long Beluk is about an hour from Kampung Long Bedian and if from Long Lama, it takes two and a half hours to get there.

“At the moment I have not received any information from her (Nancy) yet, but the villagers have informed me like what I mentioned earlier,” he said.

When contacted, Marudi fire station chief Maureen Sim also confirmed receiving a report on the fire.

“A team of firefighters from BBP Marudi is on its way to the location.

“At the moment we do not have detailed information about the incident and we are still waiting for the firemen to arrive at the location,” she said.

She added information about the case will be updated following a full report from personnel on duty at the location.

Based on Google maps, Kampung Long Beluk is around 209km via logging roads from the Marudi fire station, a journey estimated to take around four hours.

A video of the fire from the Sarawak Gemilang 2040 Tiktok account has been widely shared.