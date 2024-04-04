Four more people held over suspected links to arrested Israeli man

KUALA LUMPUR (April 4): The police have apprehended four more people, two of them women, under suspicion of connections with an Israeli man who was arrested last week.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the four, aged between 28 and 41, were arrested around Skudai and Gelang Patah, Johor, yesterday.

“We arrested four more individuals in Johor yesterday and believe they can assist the police investigation in this case.

“Investigations are underway to identify their roles, believed to be associated with the previous arrests,” he said when contacted.

So far, eight people have been detained, including the main suspect, a 36-year-old Israeli man.

Razarudin added that a remand extension application for a local married couple suspected of supplying firearms to the Israeli man will be made after their remand period expires tomorrow.

Razarudin previously had said that the couple, aged 42 and 40, were arrested at a Ramadan bazaar in Kuala Selangor last Friday and remanded for seven days.

Additionally, a local man aged 38 was also arrested in Cameron Highlands, Pahang. He is believed to be the driver for the Israeli man.

Earlier, Razarudin was reported as saying that the Israeli man, who had six pistols with him, was detained at a hotel in Jalan Ampang here on March 27.

He said the man was believed to have entered Malaysia on March 12 using a French passport from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and claimed to have come to this country to kill a compatriot following a family dispute.

Razarudin said the Israeli suspect is remanded until April 7 with investigations being carried out under the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971. – Bernama