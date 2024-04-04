Hakka association files police report over ‘slanderous’ Facebook post accusing it of burning grass at Jln Penrissen cemetery

KUCHING (April 2): Sarawak Hakka Community Association has lodged a police report over a post on Facebook that accused it of conducting grass burning to clear the Hakka Cemetery at Mile 14 Jalan Penrissen here.

Association president Liew Yew Koon said the post on the ‘Parti Bumi Kenyalang in Quest of Independence’ page had slandered the association and spread inaccurate information.

“They accused Sarawak Hakka Community Association of not clearing the weeds in the cemetery and using burning method to clear the weeds.

“The post has caused misunderstandings about our association among fellow members. Even family members of people buried there called to condemn us,” he told a press conference at the association’s office here today.

The post, dated March 30, 2024, accused the Hakka Cemetery committee of burning the grass instead of cutting it, in preparation for the Qing Ming Festival which fell today.

The post queried whether the association would pay for the damages, as the burning could cause the tiles on the graves to crack and become charred.

It also suggested that the association should have readied the cemetery earlier for the arrival of worshippers and “not save cost and use burning as the easy way out”.

Liew said the post had triggered public outrage but insisted that the accusations made against the association were baseless.

In this regard, he said two police reports were lodged – one against the Facebook page and another against a Facebook user – on April 2.

According to Liew, the Facebook user had reposted photos of the burning grass with inaccurate captions, thus spreading false information.

“The perpetrators who spread this false information should offer the association an apology and a reasonable explanation,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, the appointed contractor at the cemetery, Kho Ai Ming, confirmed that his side had only cut the grass and did not carry out any burning.

Cemetery caretaker Thian Joon Lung, in supporting Liew and Kho, explained that offerings burned by visitors had caused the dried cut grass to catch fire.