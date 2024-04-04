KK Mart attack: SUPP branch chief fears influence of Malayan politics on Sarawakians

KUCHING (April 4): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Stakan branch chairman Dato Sim Kiang Chiok is concerned that the Malayan brand of racial politics has encroached into Sarawak.

He expressed this fear following the Sunday attack on KK Mart Jalan Satok outlet with Molotov cocktail amidst the controversies surrounding the ‘Allah’ socks issue.

It is evident that the KK Mart Jalan Satok incident was influenced by Umno, a party from Malaya that has no place in Sarawak, he said in a press statement yesterday.

All Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leaders have expressed the sentiment that Sarawakians should not be swayed by the events in Malaya as they have become toxic, he pointed out.

“This incident serves as a clear example of how Malayan politics are encroaching into Sarawakian society.

“We must act swiftly to prevent Malayan-style politics from infiltrating Sarawak, and the most meaningful way to achieve this is by voting out all Malayan-based parties from Sarawak.

“We cannot continue to support them at the polls and then expect Malayan political practices not to affect Sarawak.

“Although the elections are still a long way off, voters must recognise the dangers posed by allowing Malayan-style politics to take root in Sarawak.

“We must chart a new path forward. We need autonomy, and for that to happen, we must fully empower GPS and ensure that the voice of Sarawak is heard on the national stage,” he asserted.

“Stakan branch urges all Sarawakians to uphold our values and refrain from engaging in vigilante or superhero actions, as they only mirror the behaviour seen in our counterparts in Malaya.

“Racial tensions are escalating in Malaya, and together, we call upon true Sarawakians to lead by example and avoid resorting to violence, unlike the situation in Malaya.”

Sim said the country has laws, and it is imperative that all abide by them rather than taking matters into their own hands.

“If everyone starts dispensing their own form of justice, it will only lead to chaos and violence becoming the norm.

“Nevertheless, we have faith that the perpetrator who threw the Molotov cocktail will be swiftly apprehended by our police, and we trust that rationality will prevail in Sarawak.

“Therefore, we urge the public to remain calm and allow the legal system to handle the situation. Let us uphold the peaceful nature of Sarawak that we all cherish,” he said.