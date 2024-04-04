KPDN lists 18 goods under Festive price control scheme from April 5-9

SIBU (April 4): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has listed 18 goods under the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMPP) in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

KPDN Sibu branch head Kelyn Bohlassan Haliward said the scheme will run for 15 days, from April 5 to 9.

He said the controlled products are yellow onions, imported white onions from China, curly chillies (dried), red chillies, imported old ginger, long beans, soil beans, imported round cabbages from Indonesia and China (excluding Beijing), green mustard, cucumbers, tomatoes, imported potatoes from China, coconut seeds, grated coconuts, imported beef and puffed fish (including mabung and selayang fish).

“This initiative is necessary to curb unreasonable price increases by traders.

“Strict actions will be taken against traders who fail to comply with the regulations under this scheme,” he said in a statement.

He stated that SHMPP is enforced under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, which allows price determination at the producer, wholesaler and retailer levels.

For individuals, the offender may be fined up to RM100,000, or imprisonment not exceeding three years, or both, or compounded up to RM50,000.

For companies, the offender can be fined up to RM500,000 or compounded up to RM250,000.

Meanwhile, individual traders who fail to place a pink price tag on price controlled items can be fined up to RM10,000 or compounded up to RM5,000, whereas for companies, can be fined up to RM20,000 or compounded up to RM10,000.

Kelyn said the SHMPP would be successful if all parties played their roles responsibly.

Additionally, he also reminded manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers to not suddenly raise prices after the end of this scheme.

He said members of the public can channel any information or complaints on unethical activities of traders to KPDN via the ‘Ez ADU’ smartphone app, e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my, and email to [email protected], call KPDN Sibu office on 084-335622, or WhatsApp via 019-2794317.