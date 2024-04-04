Kuching man jailed seven months for hurting father-in-law, fined for abusing drugs

KUCHING (April 4): A 51-year-old man was sentenced to seven months in jail after he pleaded guilty in the Magistrates’ Court here today to causing hurt to his 78-year-old father-in-law.

Junli Nosey made the plea before Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan to a charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code read together with Section 326A of the same Code.

The Section provides for imprisonment of up to one year and a fine not exceeding RM2,000 upon conviction.

He committed the offence at a house in Taman Desa Wira, Jalan Batu Kawa here at 8.30pm on Feb 3, 2024.

Based on the facts of the case, the accused was involved in an argument with his wife after she refused to give him RM50.

The wife and her brother then scolded him for always asking for money but never wanting to work, prompting Junli to run amok and chase after his wife.

The wife’s brother immediately came to her defence and became involved in a brawl with the accused.

When Junli’s father-in-law intervened to break up the fight, the accused shoved him and caused his (father-in-law) hand to strike the corner of a door, resulting in cuts on the wrist and middle finger.

At that point, the accused fled the house while his wife filed a police report against him, leading to his arrest at 11.08am on Feb 5.

Meanwhile, the same court fined Junli RM2,000 in default four months in jail and placed him under two years of supervision by the authorities after he pleaded to abusing methamphetamine and amphetamine.

The charge against him was framed under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act.

He committed the offence at Kampung Stapok, Jalan Batu Kawa here on July 27, 2020.

Both cases were prosecuted by Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang, while the accused was unrepresented.