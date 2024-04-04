Miri’s 150 families in need receive Raya aid from JKMS

MIRI (April 4): A total of 150 underprivileged families here received RM100 ‘duit raya’ and food aid from the Sarawak Social Welfare Department (JKMS) at the ‘Sejambak Kasih’ programme today.

Jointly hosted by the Miri Divisional Social Welfare Office and Dynasty Hotel, the event was graced by Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

According to Fatimah, the 150 household recipients were among the 976 recipients of JKMS’s Hari Raya assistance, which was meant to ease their financial burdens in preparing for the festive occasion this year.

“The cash assistance of RM100, meanwhile, will be credited into the accounts of 726 recipients who are not present at today’s ceremony,” she said, adding that another ceremony had earlier taken place at the Bekenu community hall on Wednesday, involving a total of 100 recipients.

“A total of 16,624 people or 31 per cent of the total aid recipients in this state will be receiving Hari Raya aid from JKMS amounting to RM1,662,400.

“From January to March this year, JKMS has recorded an expenditure of RM64,495,350 for a total of 54,321 recipients of JKMS’ monthly aid,” she disclosed.

At the event, Dynasty Hotel management also presented food aid worth RM150 to each of the 150 household recipients, with the overall donation amounting to RM22,500.

Apart from Hari Raya, Dynasty Hotel has also been hosting similar events for Chinese New Year and Gawai celebrations over the past 20 years.

Also present were the ministry’s deputy minister Datuk Rosey Yunus, Miri JKM Officer Vivian Engkiong, Dynasty Hotel Miri managing director Tony Pui and his wife Penghulu Betty Pong.