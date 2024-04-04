New GOF battalion to be established on Sri Aman, says S’wak Brigade commander

KUCHING (April 4): A new battalion of the General Operations Force (GOF) will be established in Sri Aman, to increase security control at the border of Sarawak and Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Sarawak GOF Brigade commander, SAC Dr Che Ghazali Che Awang, said that the battalion is likely to be established this year.

“Hence, with one more battalion, our strength will be further enhanced at the Sarawak border.

“The GOF team focuses on guarding security areas and monitoring illegal activities, or more specifically smuggling activities, in the border areas,” he told reporters, after an initial aerial survey in conjunction with the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Madani to Sarawak programme, here, today.

According to Che Ghazali, in conjunction with this festive season, the GOF also tightened control at the border to crack down on smuggling activities, especially subsidised goods, such as cooking oil and gas cylinders, to the neighbouring country.

Regarding the IGP Madani to Sarawak programme, which will take place from April 9 to 10 at the Telok Melano border control post, he said that more than 600 people are expected to attend the event, with the involvement of the Royal Malaysia Police, the Malaysian Armed Forces, the Indonesian National Army and the Indonesian Police.

Earlier, he spent nearly 90 minutes exploring the Telok Melano-Temajuk border area. – Bernama