Thursday, April 4
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»On PKR’s 25th anniversary, Anwar reminds members power is trust

On PKR’s 25th anniversary, Anwar reminds members power is trust

0
Posted on Nation
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Anwar said the party was founded on a strong spirit of “islah” (reform). — Malay Mail photo

KUALA LUMPUR (April 4): Power is a trust and not a privilege which should be shouldered to the best for the people, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, also the PKR president, said the party was founded on a strong spirit of “islah” (reform), which is an effort to put something into a better, correct and appropriate position.

“Therefore, the rights and welfare of the people must be foremost in forming policies.

“The duties and responsibilities that are shouldered today are trusts that we must carry out to bring about meaningful change,” he said in a post on PKR’s Facebook account today.

Anwar then wished a happy 25th anniversary to all party members and leaders. — Bernama

Sponsored links