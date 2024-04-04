Perkim Lawas brings festive cheer to underprivileged groups

KUCHING (April 4): The Malaysian Muslim Welfare Association (Perkim) Lawas branch hosted a pre-Hari Raya Aidilfitri gathering for 1,133 individuals made up of orphans, persons with disabilities, single mothers and senior citizens at Hotel Seri Malaysia in Lawas recently.

Perkim Lawas branch chairperson Dato Dayang Morliah Awang Daud in her welcoming speech at the gathering cum contributions distribution ceremony hoped that the donations would bring cheer to the recipients.

“We, in Perkim, are touched by the private sectors’ contributions in helping to lessen the burden of the less fortunate and I hope these donations would brighten their spirit in celebrating Hari Raya,” she said in a statement yesterday.

The event’s guest-of-honour, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is also the Second Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development, acknowledged the private sectors’ role in helping the state government to develop Lawas and thus, improve the people’s socio-economic status.

“Even though the current economy is still rather unpredictable, the state government is mindful of the hardship faced by the people,” he said.

“Sarawak, however, is blessed with racial unity and harmony that leads to political stability and this enables the state government to focus on general development.

“Through educational and development initiatives, the government has in its plans to set up Centre of Technology Excellence Sarawak (Centexs), Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) and Majlis Amanah Rakyat in Lawas,” said Awang Tengah, who is also the Bukit Sari assemblyman.

Perkim, he added, is committed to work closely with other non-governmental organisations (NGOs), not only on welfare and charity works but also in programmes involving health and education for the betterment of the people.