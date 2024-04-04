PM receives courtesy call from Prabowo

PUTRAJAYA (April 4): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today received a courtesy call from Indonesian president-elect and Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, who is on a special one-day visit to Malaysia.

Prabowo arrived at Perdana Putra, which houses the Prime Minister’s office at 9am.

This is Prabowo’s first visit to Malaysia after being announced as the official winner of the Indonesian Presidential Election for the 2024-2029 term.

Prabowo and his delegation arrived in the country yesterday. The special plane carrying them landed at the Subang Air Base at 10.15pm.

During the short visit, Prabowo is also scheduled to attend a closed meeting with Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama