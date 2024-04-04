Proton new energy unit obtains RM200 mln financing from CIMB Bank

KUALA LUMPUR (April 4): Perusahaan Otomobil Nasional Sdn Bhd’s (Proton) wholly-owned subsidiary Proton New Energy Technology Sdn Bhd (Pro-Net) has obtained RM200 million in financing from CIMB Bank Bhd (CIMB) to fund its green mobility initiative as well as the import and distribution of the smart #1 premium electric vehicles (EVs) in Malaysia.

Pro-Net board member Roslan Abdullah said the company will utilise this financing to enhance its digital ecosystem and supply chain in EV infrastructure and expand its network for a seamless retail experience.

“This will facilitate the rising demand for electric vehicles, aligning with Malaysia’s carbon neutrality objective,” he said in a statement.

Pro-Net is the exclusive authorised importer and distributor of smart vehicles in Malaysia and Thailand.

The smart #1, the first model sold by Pro-Net, is built on Geely’s Sustainable Electric Architecture and styled by Mercedes-Benz.

Meanwhile, CIMB Group co-chief executive officer of group wholesale banking Novan Amirudin, said the transaction underscores CIMB’s commitment in supporting clients across diverse industries to advance their environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) agendas and fostering positive impacts through sustainable finance solutions.

“This aligns with CIMB Group’s ambition to become a leading focused Asean bank and sustainability leader in the region, as outlined in our Forward23+ strategic plan,” he said. — Bernama