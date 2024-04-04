Qingming Festival: 90-year-old among dutiful descendants in Miri honouring the dead

MIRI (April 4): Wee Eng Choo is 90 years old and has difficulties walking, but this did not stop her from honouring her ancestors at the Sungai Baong Chinese cemetery here for the Qingming Festival today.

She sat cross-legged on a disassembled cardboard box at the family tomb, dutifully praying for her parents and other relatives.

She also stayed perfectly balanced while squatting before the pit where family members burned hell money, ‘gold bars’, and other offerings.

Eng Choo stressed it is a must to visit the graves during Qingming or the Tomb Sweeping Festival, to honour one’s ancestors.

“Even in death, the deceased will look after the family members, thus, one should make it a point to visit and honour the loved ones,” she said.

The downpour earlier today here also failed to stop Eng Choo and her family members from visiting the cemetery to perform their yearly duties.

They offered a sumptuous meal including roast duck, meat rolls, varieties of kuih, and fruits to their ancestors.

Eng Choo’s nephew Wee Meng Hee, 50, flew in from Kuala Lumpur earlier this week to take part in the Qingming rituals.

“Qingming is very important as it is the day where we pay our ode to the generations before us. It is truly an important part of the Chinese culture,” he said.

His brother Alan Wee, 45, said one should set aside the time to pay homage to those who have passed on during Qingming as it is believed that there is life beyond the grave.

“It is a time for us to gather as a family, where siblings staying out of Sarawak will come back home and together, we will visit the grave and clean the ancestors’ ‘houses’ as a sign of respect,” he said.

The Qingming Festival originated over 2,500 years ago.

It is observed in mainland China and by ethnic Chinese in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.