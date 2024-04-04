Scam cases with loses of nearly RM3 mln investigated in Kuching this year, says district police chief

KUCHING (April 4): Police here have opened 49 investigation papers this year on scam cases involving loses of nearly RM3 million, said ACP Ahsmon Bajah.

The Kuching police chief said the cases under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating were reported between Jan 1 and March 31.

“These scam cases have collectively led to reported losses amounting to RM2,940,124.71,” Ahsmon said in a statement today.

He said the scam cases involved telephone scams as well as advertisements on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and WeChat.

The victims would normally be asked to share their banking information or be told to make online transfers to third party accounts, he said.

“Out of the 49 cases, the victims are aged between 19 and 70 years old, mostly working as government servants, private sector, students, and housewives,” he said.

He said 33 of the cases were brought to court between Jan 1 and March 31.

Ahsmon advised the public to exercise caution and vigilance, particularly when encountering calls from unfamiliar numbers or social media advertisements.

Further assistance on scams can be obtained by calling the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) hotline on 997.

He added more information is also available from banks or the nearest police station.